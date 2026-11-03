Manchester United leadership figure on verge of Old Trafford exit with club in turmoil: report

Manchester United’s current predicament could get worse before it gets better, with reports in Germany suggesting that director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is on the verge of joining Bayern Munich.

As the Old Trafford hierarchy wrestles with growing scrutiny, accusations of a lack of leadership and a fractured dressing room, the loss of one of their footballing strategy leads threatens to cause further operational problems.

According to a report from Sport Witness, Vivell is being lined up by Bayern Munich.

Man United recruitment chief ready to jump ship

Christopher Vivell (R) during his time as RB Leipzig's technical director (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German executive’s potential exit comes at an inopportune time for the Red Devils, who are currently navigating issues on and off the pitch.

Vivell’s tenure in Manchester has been relatively brief but significant. Initially brought in ahead of the 2024/25 season on a short-term, interim basis, his influence within the new INEOS-led regime quickly grew.

Vivell (L) previously worked at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

By February 2025, Man United had seen enough to appoint him as their full-time director of recruitment, giving him responsibility to oversee the club’s global talent identification and squad-building.

However, Vivell's long-term vision now appears to have been compromised by the current chaos and lack of results at Old Trafford.

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Man United are enduring a disastrous spell at present with one win from their opening nine Premier League games this season, leaving them languishing at the wrong end of the table.

Their cup exploits have offered little relief, after they were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Brighton and Hove Albion, and most recently suffered a damaging Champions League defeat away to Atletico Madrid.

At the centre of it all is first-team boss Michael Carrick, whose own future hangs in the balance. The manager is essentially operating under a stay of execution with many expecting the axe to swing before long.

The clock is ticking on Michael Carrick's Man United tenure (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is the belief of some Man United outsiders that a lack of unified leadership in key positions has negatively impacted the club's decision-making processes.

Reports indicate that Vivell and director of football Jason Wilcox do not see eye-to-eye over the succession plan should Carrick be formally dismissed. While the club has reportedly shortlisted high-profile candidates, including Julian Nagelsmann, Fabian Hurzeler, and Antonio Conte, the inability of the football leadership team to align on a common direction has only exacerbated the crisis.

If Vivell were to accept Bayern Munich’s overtures, it would leave a void in Man United's recruitment department just as the club faces the prospect of yet another mid-season managerial change. Having an established working relationship with Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, Vivell is, on paper at least, a natural fit for the German giants.

With the January transfer window fast approaching and Carrick’s future unclear, Manchester United can ill afford to lose their recruitment chief.