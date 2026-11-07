Can I watch Arsenal vs Hull City on TV? Live streams and broadcast details as Premier League champions host the Tigers

Watch Arsenal vs Hull City from anywhere as the Gunners look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs Hull City: key information Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun)

3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 2:00am AEDT (Sun) TV & Streaming: N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS)

N/A (UK) / Peacock (US) / Stan Sport (AUS) Watch from anywhere: Use Proton VPN to unblock your stream

Arsenal's 1-0 victory at Liverpool last Sunday saw them leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the table, with the champions starting the day three points ahead of their title rivals.

The Tigers are winless in seven league matches but they have drawn five of those, keeping them firmly in mid-table.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Arsenal vs Hull City in the 2026/27 Premier League online and from anywhere in the world.

Is Arsenal vs Hull City on TV in the UK?

Arsenal vs Hull City is not being televised in the UK. The game kicks off on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm blackout'.

If you're visiting the UK from a country with live coverage of Arsenal vs Hull City, you can use Proton VPN to access your usual broadcast.

Watch Arsenal vs Hull City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Arsenal vs Hull City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate Proton VPN as one of the best for unlocking streams...

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull City in the US

Arsenal vs Hull City is live on Peacock in the US, with kick-off at 10:00am ET.

Outside of the US? Use Proton VPN to watch the Premier League clash on Peacock.

Watch Arsenal vs Hull City on Peacock Peacock Premium plans start at $12.99 a month and will gain you access to Arsenal vs Hull City as well as a number of other EPL games across the season. There are savings for annual plans, which start at $129.99 a year.

How to watch Arsenal vs Hull City in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Hull City live on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 2:00am AEDT on Sunday morning.

Visiting the UK from Australia? Proton VPN can unblock your Stan Sport stream of the game.

Watch Arsenal vs Hull City on Stan Sport Get Stan Sport for just AU$29.99/month. For comparison, that is roughly £15.70/month for every Premier League, Europa League and Champions League game, including Arsenal vs Hull City.

Tickets

Get VIP Arsenal tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Arsenal's premium Club Level tickets offer superb padded seating and access to the lounge two-and-a-half hours pre-match. The package includes four drinks, one food item, and a half-time complimentary drink. Guests also receive a £5 merchandise voucher and a complimentary Museum Tour, ensuring an elevated and comprehensive matchday experience for home supporters.

Arsenal vs Hull City: Preview

Arsenal's statement win at Liverpool last Sunday has put them in pole position in the Premier League once more — and they will see the visit of Hull City as a great chance to cement their place at the summit.

Kai Havertz's first-half goal was enough to claim all three points at Anfield as the champions capitalised on Manchester City's home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion 24 hours earlier.

Mikel Arteta made six changes for Wednesday's 2-1 Champions League victory at Slavia Prague and you would expect a similar number for their clash with the Tigers.

This could see centre back William Saliba make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a back issue, but wingers Bukayo Saka and Max Dowman are unavailable through injury and suspension respectively.

SEE ALSO Football fixture calendar for the 2026/27 season

Hull City fans have fond memories of the Emirates Stadium thanks to their side's memorable 2-1 victory in North London in September 2008, during their first-ever season in the top flight.

However, they have had little to cheer in matches against the Gunners since then, with their side drawing two and losing 12 of their 14 meetings.

The Tigers have proved hard to beat this season, with just two Premier League defeats to their name, but they will need to be much better than they were on their previous trip to the capital, a 1-0 loss to Fulham last month.

Hull are missing the suspended Matt Crooks and injured midfielder Hidemasa Morita, while Arsenal academy graduate Brooke Norton-Cuffy could face his former club.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

The Gunners will be expected to dominate possession and should have the quality to unlock the Tigers' defence.