Kenny McLean a doubt as Norwich face Crystal Palace

Norwich are checking on midfielder Kenny McLean for the clash with Crystal Palace.

The midfielder picked up a knock to his foot in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham and will be assessed.

Ben Godfrey and Timm Klose (both knee) remain out while Josip Drmic (hamstring) is not expected to return until the weekend.

Injury-hit Crystal Palace remain without a host of first-team players at Carrow Road.

Left-back Patrick Van Aanholt is sidelined with a hamstring problem, while forward Christian Benteke has been absent due to a muscle strain.

Joel Ward and Gary Cahill (both knee), Scott Dann (calf), Jeffrey Schlupp (hip) and Andros Townsend (groin) are also on the treatment table.

Norwich provisional squad: Krul, Fahrmann, McGovern, Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Lewis, Hernandez, Cantwell, Trybull, Tettey, Amadou, McLean, Pukki, Vrancic, Buendia, Stiepermann, Srbeny, Pukki.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Sakho, Riedewald, McCarthy, Milivojevic, McArthur, Meyer, Ayew, Zaha, Hennessey, Woods, Kouyate, Camarasa, Pierrick, Wickham, Daly.