Kevin De Bruyne calls on Manchester City to keep faith with Pep Guardiola's philosophy

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City can only challenge for the Premier League title if they stay true to Pep Guardiola's principles.

City closed the gap separating them from Liverpool in top spot to 11 points with a 3-1 victory over Leicester on Saturday.

It was one of the Premier League champions' best performances of the season so far, yet they remain some distance behind Jurgen Klopp's side.

De Bruyne believes there is still a chance that City could overhaul Liverpool, but believes it is only possible if they continue to follow Guardiola's philosophy.

"We need to go game by game," the Belgium international said. "We dropped some points along the way, but I think the reaction of the team has always been really good, the way we play has always been the same and we have played good football.

"This is the way to go forward. This is the way we have played four seasons with Pep Guardiola and this is not going to change. We work hard and we dedicate a lot to playing well and if this is the way we play, people will enjoy it.

"We just try to win game by game and at the end of the season we will see what happens. If we don't win it we don't win it, but we work and play hard every day and this is the way to go forward."

De Bruyne was the standout player in Saturday's defeat of Leicester, but he insists his recent form is primarily down to hard work.

"I think the first thing I do is try to set an example for the rest of my team-mates by working hard, giving a lot of energy and fighting for the team," he added.

"Afterwards, the talent and the dedication can make the difference. This is the way to go forward. The first thing we need to do is to work as a team and afterwards we have enough quality to make the difference."

City travel to Wolves on Friday, before hosting Sheffield United two days later.

