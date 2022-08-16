Krakow to stage Scotland’s final Nations League game against Ukraine
Scotland’s final UEFA Nations League game will take place in Krakow, the Ukrainian football association has confirmed.
Ukraine have hosted their first two home games in neighbouring Poland following Russia’s invasion of their homeland.
The game, on September 27, will take place at the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium, the home of Cracovia.
The ground has a 15,000 capacity, meaning tickets could be hard to come by for Scotland fans.
The ground is not the biggest in the city – Wisla Krakow’s Henryk Reyman’s Municipal Stadium holds more than 33,000 fans.
Scotland host Ukraine at Hampden on September 21 and Republic of Ireland three days later.
