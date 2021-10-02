Late Murray Wallace goal gives Lions a welcome win and leaves Tykes in drop zone

Millwall ended a run of four successive away draws, with a late winner seeing off struggling Barnsley 1-0 in the Sky Bet Championship contest at Oakwell.

A frantic and fast-paced opening period was followed by a scrappy second half, until Murray Wallace headed home in the 88th minute to give Gary Rowett’s side all three points.

Barnsley’s Aaron Leya Iseka fired an early warning shot as his long-range drive whistled inches wide of the post.

Millwall should have been ahead soon after. Sheyi Ojo’s low drive was originally spilled by Brad Collins before Wallace’s rebound was turned around the post by the Barnsley goalkeeper.

The home side then had a double chance themselves. Cauley Woodrow’s corner fell back to the feet of the striker, who forced Bartosz Bialkowski into a smart save. Michael Helik’s volley from the resulting corner went just wide of goal.

Devante Cole robbed Lions’ captain Shaun Hutchinson of the ball and headed for goal, only to be denied by another good save from Bialkowski.

Tykes midfielder Leya Iseka was looking dangerous and once more went for the spectacular, with his effort again flying wide.

Benik Afobe searched for his third Championship goal of the season but failed to connect cleanly on two separate chances as the first half drew to a goalless end.

The second period started in a contrasting manner, with Collins pressured into conceding a corner – the resulting set-piece was eventually headed over by Wallace.

Barnsley manager Markus Schopp had made all three of his substitutions with 20 minutes to go and Rowett immediately responded as Tom Bradshaw and Billy Mitchell replaced Ojo and George Evans.

Bradshaw immediately sought to make a difference but Collins was alert enough to gather his goalbound header.

A minute later, the substitute was presented with another chance; Bradshaw nicked the ball and was through on goal but was thwarted again by the Barnsley keeper.

The hosts’ best chance of the second half came with four minutes to go. The ball was well worked to Callum Brittain but the midfielder could not keep his shot on target, to the frustration of the home fans.

The deadlock was finally broken when Jed Wallace’s corner was met with a powerful header at the back post by namesake Murray, sparking scenes of delight in the away end.

The full time whistle was greeted by boos from the home faithful and the Reds’ now slip into the Championship relegation zone after nine games without a win.