Leeds name the East Stand at Elland Road after former defender Jack Charlton

Leeds have named the East Stand at Elland Road the Jack Charlton Stand in honour of their former defender.

Charlton, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, died in July aged 85, six days before Leeds secured promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds announced their tribute to the former defender, who made a club-record 773 appearances during 23 years as a player for the club, as part of a new two-year sponsorship deal with electronics manufacturer Hisense.

A statement on Leeds’ website read: “His legacy will now be engrained at Elland Road forever and he joins fellow greats John Charles, Norman Hunter and Don Revie, who also have stands named in their honour, along with the great Billy Bremner whose statue stands proudly outside.”

Charlton, who joined Leeds aged 15 in 1950, won promotion to the top flight with them in 1956 and 1964 and formed the bedrock of the side built by Don Revie.

‘Big Jack’ went on to win the old First Division title, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Fairs Cup twice as Revie’s side regularly challenged for major honours.

🤍 The Jack Charlton Stand pic.twitter.com/1UBRWkaLS5— Leeds United (@LUFC) November 27, 2020

Leeds chief executive officer Angus Kinnear added: “The contribution made by Jack Charlton to Leeds United and the game of football is immeasurable.

“It is only right that we name a stand in his memory, he is an icon.

“We thank Hisense for giving us the go-ahead to name the East Stand after Jack alongside their sponsorship and we are looking forward to the day fans return to Elland Road to celebrate the life of Jack along with Norman Hunter and Trevor Cherry.”