Leicester v West Brom live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Leicester v West Brom live stream, BT Sport, Thursday 22 April, 8pm BST

Fresh from securing their first FA Cup final appearance since 1969, Leicester’s attention turns back to league matters with the visit of West Brom on Thursday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side defeated Southampton 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday to set up a clash with Chelsea in the final and a chance to win the trophy for the first time in their history.

Before then, though, the Foxes have a big task ahead of them as they look to turn around their stuttering league form and hang on to a top four spot.

Back-to-back league defeats to Manchester City and West Ham have left Leicester at risk of losing the Champions League place they have occupied for so long this season.

With the Hammers lurking just one point behind them, a win at home to the relegation-battling Baggies is a must.

Sam Allardyce’s side travel to the King Power in good form though, having won two matches in a row against Chelsea and Southampton.

It has been a somewhat unexpected surge from the Midlands side, who scored eight goals over those two games to revive a campaign that looked doomed.

They still have a lot of work to do if they are to achieve a miraculous survival, as the Hawthorns club are 19th with seven games to go, nine points adrift of safety.

However, they have a game in hand over Burnley in 17th and could pile the pressure on the Lancashire club by getting a result here.

In their last meeting in September, Leicester ran out 3-0 winners at the Hawthorns thanks to a Timothy Castagne goal and a double from Jamie Vardy.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Leicester v West Brom live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

How to watch a Premier League live stream in the UK

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2020/21.

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform having 175 games exclusively over the season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2020/21 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via your Fetch TV box and all of the other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs; Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility should be coming later in the year.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

Astro secured Premier League rights for three seasons from 2019/20, and have every game available for viewing.

You can watch all matches live with Singtel's Sports Plus, with current non-contract deal from $49.90 a month.

For tips on how to view when you're out of the country, scroll back up for our VPN offers.