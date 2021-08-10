Lionel Messi’s career in pictures
By PA Staff
Since making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Lionel Messi has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.
Following the announcement of Messi’s arrival at Paris St Germain, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back at his career.
🇦🇷 Besos al alma: Lionel Messi le dedicó la Copa América a Diego Maradona y agradeció a Dios "por haberme hecho argentino" 🏆— Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) July 12, 2021
❤️ #PSGxMESSI 💙— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 10, 2021
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.