Liverpool owner retains complete faith in Jurgen Klopp despite poor form - report

Liverpool’s owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) has not lost faith in Jurgen Klopp, according to reports.

The Reds are on a rotten run of form, having won just three of their last 14 matches in the Premier League.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Fulham was Liverpool’s sixth top-flight defeat in a row at Anfield, and has left the defending champions down in eighth place.

Liverpool’s top-four hopes are now hanging by a thread, with Chelsea seven points in advance of Klopp’s side in the final Champions League qualification spot.

However, The Times report that Klopp retains the full support of FSG despite the dramatic downturn.

The ownership group still believes the German is the right man to lead Liverpool out of their slump.

FSG is convinced that Klopp will turn the situation around and has no plans to relieve him of his duties.

The 53-year-old has been spoken of as the leading contender to replace Joachim Low as Germany boss after the 2022 World Cup.

Low has come under pressure in recent years and could be dismissed if his team underperform at this summer’s European Championship.

Germany could then make an approach for Klopp, but FSG’s stance suggests it will fight hard to keep hold of him.

Meanwhile, former Rangers chairman Dave King believes there is a “zero per cent” chance of Steven Gerrard return to Anfield in the near future.

Gerrard’s side wrapped up the Scottish Premiership title at the weekend and will resume their Europa League campaign on Thursday.

“I think there’s a zero per cent chance of Steven going to Liverpool in the near future,” King told the Glasgow Times .

“I say that for two reasons. Liverpool as a club don’t abandon their managers very easily.

“Klopp has done a fantastic job, they’ve had a difficult season, but he is still a great manager and I think he’ll still be there next season, continuing to be successful.

“Secondly, Steven is not the type of man to break a contract. Steven extended his contract with Rangers full in the knowledge that it would require winning a title and then defending a title.

“Getting into the Champions League was another obvious target. I don’t think Steven will be satisfied with just winning the league. I know he wants to defend that league title and I know he wants to get into the Champions League.

“From Steven’s point of view spending the next few years at Rangers is going to be good for him, his career and, of course, it will be good for Rangers.

“A move to Liverpool is somewhere down the road and why would Steven want to go to another club? He loves the club, the supporters love him and he has the full support and backing of the board.

“He has a big task ahead of him, defending the league title will be important. It’s important the fans enjoy this moment because it’s been a long time coming, but next season will come around quickly.”

