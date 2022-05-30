Liverpool report: Harry Kane "holds talks" over unbelievable transfer

Liverpool have held talks with Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane over a sensational move to Merseyside.

That's the incredible claim coming from The Anfield Wrap (opens in new tab) podcast, who say that the England captain has been targeted as the successor to Bayern Munich-bound Sadio Mané, set to leave Anfield this summer.

Mané is heavily rumoured to be departing the Reds six years after joining from Southampton. The Senegalese has won everything in his time on Merseyside and would be exiting aged 30 with just a year left on his current contract.

(Image credit: Getty)

Mané has operated as a No.9 since the arrival of Luis Diaz as Liverpool's primary left-winger. Introducing Kane to Jurgen Klopp's side would see a more natural striker but one that could well offer similar attributes in many ways.

Kane – though a superb finisher himself – is adept at pressing and drifts from the frontline in Antonio Conte's side to supply for Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski either side of him. It is likely that were the England man deployed by Jurgen Klopp, he would do much of the same work in Liverpool's line-up.

According to the man himself, however, he is happy in north London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Antonio is a really good manager and I’m really enjoying working with him,” the striker exclusively told FFT this month. “He just brings a real passion, an energy, a real enthusiasm to training and games, and just makes you want to work. You want to work hard for him, you want to run for him.

“Jimmy Greaves was an amazing player for club and country – he scored an incredible amount of goals in a short amount of games,” Kane said. “It’s something to try to achieve. I’ve still got a few more to go, but of course, it’d be great to be Spurs’ all-time record goalscorer.”

Kane is valued at £90 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

