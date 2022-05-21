'Amazing' Trent Alexander-Arnold plays like I did - Cafu

Brazilian legend Cafu has praised Trent Alexander-Arnold as "one of the best right-backs in the world".

The Liverpool academy graduate has enjoyed another fantastic season at Anfield and will be hoping to win his second Premier League title on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side could finish on top of the pile if they beat Wolves and Manchester City slip up against Aston Villa.

Liverpool have already won the FA Cup and the League Cup, while they are also through to the Champions League final.

Alexander-Arnold has been a key part of their success, scoring two goals and providing 17 assists in all competitions.

Cafu, who is widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the history of the game, has been impressed by Alexander-Arnold's performances.

"I have been following Alexander-Arnold and the campaign he has had at Liverpool. His progress over the last few years has been amazing and for sure is one of the best right-backs in the world," he told BBC Sport.

"He is young, strong and has developed hugely considering his age. He also has a lot of experience and I see a lot of similarities between him and myself.

"We both had a will and commitment to attack, to go forward and have the boldness to shoot and to put the crosses in. The diagonal movements he makes on the pitch are also similar to what I was making as a player."

Despite his excellent form for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to break into the England starting XI.

And Cafu believes Gareth Southgate's side have the quality to go far at the 2022 World Cup.

"I have been following England and the evolution of their national team has been very good under Gareth Southgate," he added.

"Along with Portugal, I consider England as the team to have evolved most on the pitch in the last few years.

"They have a very strong squad with individual players who are performing at a very high level for their clubs. This helps the national team and the progress they have shown with their players means they have a good chance to go far in the competition.

"If the England players listen to their coach as a group, then they have a better chance of winning."