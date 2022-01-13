Liverpool report: Reds set to beat rivals to Jude Bellingham

Liverpool have identified Jude Bellingham as their marquee summer signing and believe they have the set-up to beat rivals to the Borussia Dortmund man.

That's according to Caught Offside, who say that though the youngster is a target for Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea, the Reds are counting on their “experienced players at the club that can guide him” if he joins in a big-money move.

Bellingham has previously said that he wants to stay at Dortmund – even laughing off transfer rumours on Twitter linking him away from the Bundesliga – but the England international is nevertheless a big target for Premier League sides.

Liverpool have seemed like a likely destination for the BVB midfielder for a while, with their midfield in need of rejuvenation soon.

Given that Jadon Sancho cost Manchester United something in the region of £80m, Bellingham might well leave Signal Iduna Park for a similar fee. There may be hope, however, that a good deal could be struck for the teenager when he eventually returns to England.

Birmingham City negotiated just a 5% sell-on clause when they sold the Stourbridge schemer to the German outfit for around £25m. That means that even if Bellingham were to leave for £50m, Dortmund would retain £47.5m of the fee.

Though Bellingham has never angled for a move during his time in Germany, a convincing persuasion from an interesting party, such as Liverpool, could well change things. Though his contract expires in 2025, Dortmund might prefer to accept a good bid for the player, rather than keep him at the club against his will.

Bellingham is valued at £67.5m on Transfermarkt.

