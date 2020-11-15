Liverpool transfer news: Reds set for transfer battle with Everton over Torino target

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements in January could see them go head-to-head with rivals Everton for Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer.

The Premier League champions are short on options in the heart of defence after being decimated by injuries this season.

Joe Gomez picked up a serious injury during the international break and joins Virgil van Dijk on the treatment table, while Fabinho is also injured and Joel Matip has struggled for fitness.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Torino’s Brazilian defender Bremer is a target for both Merseyside clubs in January, as Carlo Ancelotti wants to reinforce the Everton defence.

The 23-year-old has featured regularly in Serie A for the last two seasons, catching the eye of scouts from the Premier League.

But the Daily Star reports that Jurgen Klopp’s side could make a move for Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo.

The 26-year-old is likely to command a fee of around £18m, with reports in Semedo’s native Portugal suggesting that he could be offered a five-year contract at Anfield.

