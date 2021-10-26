Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga doubtful for Dundee United clash

Livingston midfielder Stephane Omeonga is a doubt for the visit of Dundee United following a head knock.

Andrew Shinnie is close to a return following an ankle problem but David Martindale has options.

James Penrice (hernia) and Adam Lewis (foot) remain out and goalkeeper Daniel Barden is undergoing cancer treatment.

Dundee United manager Tam Courts has no fresh injury worries to contend with following last weekend’s win over Motherwell.

Dylan Levitt returned to action against the Steelmen after missing the victory over Hibernian with a knee problem.

Liam Smith (knee) is closing in on a return while Marc McNulty (hamstring) remains out.