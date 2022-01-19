Livingston striker Bruce Anderson pleased to see his hard work paying off

Livingston striker Bruce Anderson believes he is starting to reap the rewards of a life-long drive for improvement.

The 23-year-old scored twice in Livi’s 2-0 cinch Premiership win over Dundee on Tuesday night to take his tally for the season to nine goals.

Anderson was twice on hand to drive in from close range following early second-half corners and his brace gave the Lions three crucial points against a dismal Dundee side who remain second bottom following six straight defeats.

Anderson, who started his career at Aberdeen and had loan spells at Elgin, Dunfermline, Ayr and Hamilton before joining Livingston last May, was pleased with his poacher’s goals and revealed years of hard work on the training ground are bearing fruit.

He said: “I have been working on it my whole life, even when I was a young boy.

“That’s what I love doing. I love those chances that just fall to you and you just put them in the back of the net.

“It is something I have worked really hard on this season, my movement in the box and getting myself free so yes, it was pleasing.

“Another thing for me is my all-round game.

“Getting the boys up the park was something that was probably a big weakness of mine, so that’s another thing that I have really been working hard on and hopefully you can start seeing those improvements in my game.

“I am not satisfied yet, I want to keep going.

“In the first half of the season I feel I should maybe have had more goals, so for me it is about being clinical now and hopefully I can start racking up the goals this season.”

An impressive aspect of Anderson’s performance was his refusal to let earlier misses affect his game, and he explained his philosophy.

He said: “As a striker, if you miss one, two, you have to keep going.

“It doesn’t really faze me if I miss a chance.

“I have the mindset that if I miss one, I will take the next one or be the first one to put myself into an opportunity to score. I was just delighted with the night’s work.”

David Martindale’s side remain in eighth place but moved seven points ahead of second-bottom Dundee, who are two ahead of St Johnstone.

Anderson believes Livi should now be looking upwards in the second half of the season.

He said: “I think so. It was a massive three points anyway. It gives us that breathing space.

“We need to keep improving, build on the win, put a run together and start climbing up the table, looking up instead of down.”