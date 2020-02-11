Livingston winger Erskine out after groin surgery

Chris Erskine will miss Livingston’s clash with St Mirren after undergoing groin surgery.

The former Partick Thistle winger has been struggling with the issue all season but boss Gary Holt hopes to see him back before the end of the campaign after going under the knife.

Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie returns to Holt’s squad for the visit of the Buddies to the Tony Macaroni Arena after he was cup-tied for their William Hill Scottish Cup defeat at Inverness. Cece Pepe and Nicky Devlin are still working their way back from injury.

Lee Hodson is a doubt for St Mirren after suffering a hamstring problem at the weekend.

The Buddies have signed former Celtic player Ross Wallace but the 34-year-old is short of match fitness.

Ryan Flynn, Stephen McGinn, Kyle Magennis (all knee) and Gary MacKenzie (hamstring) remain out.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Lamie, Guthrie, Lithgow, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Bartley, Lawless, Crawford, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Menga, Dykes, Souda, Maley, Schofield.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, Famewo, McCarthy, Waters, McGrath, McAllister, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Jakubiak, Chabbi, Henderson, Cooke, Lyness.