Lucky number 13 for Ajax at VVV-Venlo as Real Madrid celebrate El Clasico win

Ajax set a new Eredivisie record with a 13-0 away win at 10-man VVV-Venlo while Real Madrid claimed a 3-1 victory in El Clasico against Barcelona at an empty Nou Camp.

Lassina Traore scored five goals as Ajax shrugged off their midweek Champions League defeat by Liverpool to move back top of the table.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp opened the scoring after 13 minutes before Traore hit a double and Dusan Tadic made it 4-0 at half-time.

The home side saw defender Christian Kum shown a straight red card six minutes into the second half, with Ajax then scoring an incredible nine more goals.

Traore completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute, capitalising on a mistake by beleaguered Venlo goalkeeper Delano Van Crooy, with Brazilian forward Antony adding a sixth.

Ekkelenkamp got his second and then Daley Blind scored the eighth on the hour, with Traore making it 9-0 before substitute Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored twice in the space of two minutes, one from a penalty.

The Amsterdam side soon had a 12th through Lisandro Martinez’s long-range effort before Traore completed the rout with three minutes left.

Ajax’s tally bettered their own previous record 12-1 league victory over Vitesse in May 1972, and sent them back to the summit above PSV Eindhoven.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid returned to the top of the table as they celebrated a memorable win over their fierce rivals.

Luka Modric sealed Real Madrid’s win at an empty Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)

Both teams had suffered shock defeats last weekend, with Zinedine Zidane’s side then beaten 3-2 at home by Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League opener on Wednesday night.

Los Blancos went ahead through Federico Valverde after just five minutes, only for 17-year-old Ansu Fati to quickly equalise.

Sergio Ramos put Real Madrid back in front from the penalty spot on 63 minutes, which was awarded after the referee reviewed a shirt pull on the pitchside monitor, before substitute Luka Modric added a third in stoppage time.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, Eibar delivered a shock 1-0 win at Sevilla with a goal just before half-time from Kike Garcia.

A late penalty from Ruben Garcia saw Osasuna celebrate the club’s centenary with a 1-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao.

In Saturday’s late match, Atletico Madrid beat 10-man Real Betis 2-0.

Marcos Llorente broke the deadlock soon after the restart before Betis full-back Martin Montoya was shown a red card on 74 minutes following VAR review of a foul.

Former Barcelona striker Luis Suarez added a second in stoppage time as Atletico moved second, two points behind their city rivals.

Robert Lewandowksi scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich swept Eintracht Frankfurt aside 5-0 at the Allianz Arena to keep the pressure on at the top of the Bundesliga.

Left-back Alphonso Davies was forced off with an ankle injury after only three minutes when his boot got caught in the turf, which looks set to sideline the 19-year-old Canadian for several weeks.

Poland striker Lewandowksi then set Bayern on their way after 10 minutes before heading in a second from a corner.

Lewandowksi completed his treble on the hour, with Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala wrapping up a comprehensive victory late on.

RB Leipzig remain a point clear at the top of the table after coming from behind to beat Hertha Berlin 2-1, the visitors having played most of the second half with 10 men.

Colombian Jhon Cordoba had put Hertha in front after eight minutes, but Dayot Upamecano soon equalised with an angled finish.

Hertha substitute Deyovaisio Zeefuik came on at half-time, but the Dutchman was sent off within five minutes of the restart following two cautions for successive fouls on Christopher Nkunku.

With 13 minutes left, Marcel Sabitzer, fit again after an injury lay-off, converted from the penalty spot to keep Leipzig just ahead of their title rivals.

Borussia Dortmund beat local rivals Schalke 3-0, all the goals coming in the second half as Erling Haaland was once again on target after being set up by Jadon Sancho, while Union Berlin and Freiburg drew 1-1.

A late goal from Matthias Ginter helped Borussia Monchengladbach battle to a 3-2 win at bottom club Mainz after Jean-Philippe Mateta had scored twice for the struggling hosts in the first half.

Second-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Danilo D’Ambrosio helped Inter win 2-0 at Genoa to sit third in Serie A.

Atalanta suffered a surprise second consecutive league defeat after losing 3-1 at home to Sampdoria, who recorded a third-straight victory to move fifth.

Saturday’s late kick-off saw Lazio come from behind to beat strugglers Bologna 2-1 at Stadio Olimpico with second-half goals from Luis Alberto and Ciro Immobile.

Moise Kean, on loan from Everton, hit a first-half double in Paris St Germain’s 4-0 home win over strugglers Dijon.

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score twice in the final eight minutes as Thomas Tuchel’s side returned to the top of the table.

Earlier, Leonardo Balerdi’s goal just before the hour gave Marseille a 1-0 win at Lorient which puts them fourth.