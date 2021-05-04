Luton Town v Rotherham United live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Luton Town v Rotherham United live stream, Sky Sports, Tuesday 4 May, 7.15pm BST

Rotherham United will climb out of the Championship relegation zone ahead of the final day of the season if they beat Luton Town on Tuesday.

Much of the focus in the second tier has inevitably been drawn towards Derby’s shoot-out with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, but there is a scenario in which both teams go on to suffer relegation to League One. One win from their remaining two matches would probably be enough for Rotherham to survive ahead of Wednesday and Derby if the Owls win at Pride Park.

The Millers will also stay up if they beat both Luton and Cardiff, which means they are the only team to have their fate in their own hands after a dramatic weekend of twists and turns.

The prospect of back-to-back wins might seem distant to Rotherham fans, who have not witnessed their team take six points from six since the start of February. Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackburn did at least end a run of four consecutive defeats, but draws are no longer enough for Rotherham, who must win at least one of their remaining two matches to have a chance of avoiding the drop.

Luton have no such concerns, with Nathan Jones’s side currently sitting 12th after extending their unbeaten run to five matches with a draw against Middlesbrough at the weekend. A point here would be enough to guarantee Luton a top-half finish, while victory would move them above Millwall and into 11th.

Jones is likely to name the same starting XI that drew with Boro, with the Luton boss not having any fresh injury concerns. George Moncur and Kazenga LuaLua are among those who could come into the team if Jones does opt to shuffle his pack.

Wes Harding could return to the Rotherham team, but Viktor Johansson remains sidelined.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

