Man City’s Champions League dates with Dortmund to go ahead at home grounds
By PA Staff
Both legs of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund will be played at their scheduled venues, UEFA has confirmed.
Premier League leaders City played both their last-16 matches against Borussia Monchengladbach at the Puskas Arena in Budapest due to German quarantine regulations.
City are due to host fellow Bundesliga side Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium on April 6 with the return match taking place in Germany on April 14.
UEFA had warned venues may again need to be changed due to coronavirus restrictions but the European governing body has now told the PA news agency the games will go ahead at the clubs’ respective home grounds.
