Manager Kevin Thomson labels late Kelty Hearts call-off a ‘shambles’

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson has hit out after he and his players travelled more than 150 miles through snow and stormy weather to discover their their game against Elgin was postponed.

Thomson expressed his ire towards the Scottish Professional Football League and described the situation as a “shambles”.

Despite yellow weather warnings for snow and wind as Storm Barra hit large areas of the country, the cinch League Two leaders made their way from Fife to the Highlands.

But a pitch inspection was later scheduled for 6.15pm and the game was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch little over an hour before kick-off.

🙈🤯😡 shambles asking part time players, take days off work, 6 days notice to travel through a yellow warning, 4 and half hours on bus to get called off!! Some common sense would be nice to be part of the thinking behind scheduling. https://t.co/EWQ9K89LJk— KevinThomsonAcademy (@KThomsonAcademy) December 7, 2021 See more

Former Rangers and Scotland midfielder Thomson expressed his anger on Twitter from the Borough Briggs ground.

The Kelty boss wrote: “Shambles asking part time players, take days off work, 6 days notice to travel through a yellow warning, 4 and half hours on bus to get called off!!

“Some common sense would be nice to be part of the thinking behind scheduling.”

Games off! A massive shock! If only we had weather predictions to help us make a responsible and sensible decision before 20 boys take days off work 👍🏾😂— Fash 🇧🇧 (@Fash_Austin94) December 7, 2021 See more

Kelty striker Nathan Austin was able to laugh at the situation as he gave his sarcastic take on social media.

Austin wrote: “Games off! A massive shock! If only we had weather predictions to help us make a responsible and sensible decision before 20 boys take days off work.”

Elgin away!! ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/sMSOMesUo4— Kevin McDonald (@kevmac8) December 7, 2021 See more

Thomson’s assistant, Kevin McDonald, had earlier posted a photograph of the view from the team coach as it travelled through heavy snow.