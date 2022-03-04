Manchester City report: Deal to sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer hinges on one condition

Manchester City will sign Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer but only if Inter can compete a move for Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram first.

That is according to the Sun, who report that Pep Guardiola has been given the green light to bring the Argentine to the Etihad but only on the grounds that a replacement is signed beforehand.

Guardiola is thought to be keen to sign a centre forward at the next available opportunity, having failed to replace Sergio Aguero last summer. Tottenham's Harry Kane was the subject of a protracted transfer saga last summer, but City have reportedly switched their focus to a target they feel will be more achievable.

Martinez has been at Inter since signing from Argentine club Racing in 2018. During that time, he has established himself as one of the best young strikers in Europe. The 24-year-old has struck 61 times in 127 appearances for Inter, and provided a further 22 assists. Martinez is known for his pace, movement and extremely high workrate out of possession. Guardiola reportedly feels he would be the ideal long-term replacement for Aguero, and is four years Kane's junior.

Martinez only signed a new deal at Inter in October 2021 and has more than four years left to turn on his current terms. Yet Inter feel the player was always inclined to leave at some stage and want to cash in while his stock is high.

Marcus Thuram, son of French great Lilian, has had a quiet season at struggling Gladbach, scoring just once in 16 Bundesliga appearances so far. Yet his form over the past two years has connived Inter that he's the right man to lead their line next campaign.

