Manchester City transfer news: City not likely to sign striker

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City are unlikely to sign a striker this transfer window.

With Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to Manchester United and Harry Kane staying at Tottenham, City's apparent main two targets are out of reach.

Deadline day is just three days away, and it looks like Guardiola will stick - and is happy - with what he's got in attack.

Speaking after City's 5-0 drubbing of Arsenal on Saturday, Guardiola said: "We don't need a striker because we scored five goals. You will see during the season how many people say we do [need one] when we don't win."

The City boss - who this week announced that he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season - insisted that he has "a fantastic squad" at his disposal. One-hundred million pound man Jack Grealish has been the one big (huge) arrival at the Etihad this summer.

Besides, City won regained the Premier League title in dominant fashion last season without a number nine for the most part. The only players to hit double figures for goals were Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Ferran Torres has begun the new campaign well anyway, bagging a brace against Arsenal. Could 2021/22 see the young Spaniard really shine and become City's main man up front?

But equally, if there's any manager who can make a striker-less system work to stunning effect, it's Guardiola - the game's foremost disciple of the false nine.

