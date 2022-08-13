Manchester United lose 4-0 at Brentford after David De Gea blunders

David De Gea made two dreadful blunders as Manchester United's miserable start to the season continued with a first-half capitulation against Brentford on Saturday.

The much-anticipated new era at Old Trafford got under new manager Erik ten Hag got off to a bad start last weekend with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and things went from bad to worse in their second fixture.

De Gea let what looked like a routine long-range shot from Josh Dasilva through him and inside the post as Brentford went ahead after 10 minutes and the United goalkeeper was also at fault as Ten Hag's conceded again.

This time, his weak pass to Christian Eriksen in the area was intercepted by Mathias Jensen and the Denmark midfielder was left with a simple finish to make it 2-0 to the Bees after 18 minutes.

De Gea had been unhappy when question marks were raised in pre-season over his ability to pass out from the back and insisted he was comfortable with his feet.

However, he looked anything but happy with the ball at his feet in this first half and on this evidence, may not be suitable for the type of football preferred by Ten Hag.

Further goals from Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo gave Brentford an incredible 4-0 lead at the break, leaving United with a mountain to climb in the second half.

And there was to be no fightback as Brentford held out for an incredible 4-0 win which will live long in the memory of their fans - and which has plunged Ten Hag into crisis at United, just two games into his tenure.