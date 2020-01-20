Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escapes injury after crashing car
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was unhurt after being involved in a car crash on his way to training on Monday morning.
Pictures showed the 32-year-old’s Lamborghini heavily damaged after striking a crash barrier on a road close to the club’s Carrington training base.
Romero walked away from the crash and trained as normal with his team-mates after the incident, United confirmed later.
Romero, second choice to regular stopper David De Gea, last played in United’s 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Wolves last week.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.