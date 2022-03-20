Manchester United report: Ajax chief says "we're ready" for Erik Ten Hag to leave for Old Trafford

Manchester United legend and current Ajax chief Edwin van der Sar has dropped a hint that Erik Ten Hag will be leaving Amsterdam this summer for Old Trafford.

United are currently led by interim manager Ralf Rangnick and are rumoured to have whittled down their shortlist for the next full-time manager to just two candidates: Ten Hag – who's been managing Ajax since 2017 after stints at Utrecht and Bayern Munich II – and Mauricio Pochettino, currently at Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports have claimed that Ten Hag has already reached out to Red Devils players to get a vibe for the club and that he's tired of the selling model at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Van der Sar has dropped the bombshell that Ajax are prepared for their manager to depart in the near future.

"This means that we are doing something well. It's the same with the players," the ex-goalkeeper – who won the 2008 Champions League trophy on penalties with United – said of Ten Hag, speaking to Dutch TV channel RTL7.

"When we perform, the interest comes. If there is interest in our players or coach… we've all been blown away in the past. So be it, we have to make sure we're ready by then. That the lists are filled in."

Van der Sar played for United for six years and has done business with his former club relatively recently, selling the three-time European champions Donny van de Beek in 2020.

