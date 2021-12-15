Manchester United report: PSG eyeing Red Devils forward as their Kylian Mbappe replacement

Manchester United could well be where PSG look for their Kylian Mbappe replacement, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

22-year-old Mbappe is nearing the end of his contract in the French capital and is widely expected to leave Ligue 1 for Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Liverpool are said to retain a strong interest in the World Cup winner too, making it ever more likely that he will swap French football for a more competitive environment.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be hopeful on keeping Mbappe – but are looking at other options.

While Cristiano Ronaldo was touted as a potential signing, were the Old Trafford outfit to drop out of the Champions League, it's emerged that PSG are keen on one of CR7's teammates – and all parties should be willing to make a deal happen.

PSG are said to be keen on bringing Anthony Martial to the club to revitalise his career, following a patchy few years in the Premier League.

Martial – like Mbappe – began his career at Monaco. The pair of them both swapped Stade Louis II for big-money moves early in their development, with Martial signing during Louis van Gaal's era in the northwest of England.

The Frenchman has glimmered intermittently for the Red Devils, scoring on his debut, in an FA Cup final and notching a hat-trick against Sheffield United in 2020. Martial has failed to live up to his considerable promise, however – upon joining United, the teenager had a clause in his contract in the event of him winning the Ballon d'Or.

Lyon are also keen on the wantaway 26-year-old, who is competing with considerable talent for a spot in Ralf Rangnick's side. Martial's agent has confirmed that he will push for his client to leave in January.

Louis van Gaal's Manchester United signings have been a good source of business in the past for PSG. The French giants rescued Angel Di Maria from his miserable season-long stint in the rainy city, while Ander Herrera rejected extending his stay in the Premier League to move to Paris on a free transfer.

Martial has scored 79 times in 268 appearances for United, across all competitions.