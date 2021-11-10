Reports suggest Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has a contract clause that will allow him to join Manchester United

Brendan Rodgers will be allowed to leave Leicester City for Manchester United - thanks to a clause in his contract.

That's what's alleged by recent reports, as the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer grows over the international break. Rodgers, who has been linked with the Old Trafford hot seat, can apparently break his time at Leicester, should a team playing Champions League football approach him.

The 48-year-old is a popular choice with many United fans for his brand of progressive, front-foot football that his teams have played throughout his management career. Rodgers has been at King Power Stadium since 2019, where he's excelled, winning the Foxes the FA Cup last season and delivering Europa League football in the past two campaigns.

There are those, however, who are less enamoured. As a former manager of Liverpool, a section of Red Devils fans are wary about taking on an ex-coach of one of their closest rivals - while Leicester's late collapses in the past two seasons in which they've failed to secure Champions League football on the last day of the season is seen to some as a concern.

Prior to managing in the East Midlands, Rodgers did a superb job at Celtic, where he recorded a 69.8% win percentage and won the treble twice. While north of the border, the Northern Irishman managed to go unbeaten with the Bhoys for a staggering 69 matches and win plaudits for his style of play.

Since coming back to the Premier League, critics and pundits have been even kinder to Rodgers. He has established Leicester as a genuine force in the Premier League, breaking up the big six and presided over the likes of Harry Maguire and Ben Chilwell who have both been sold for big profit.

Manchester United are currently on a poor run of form in which they have only won once in their last six league games.

Their sole Premier League victory since last September was a 3-0 mauling of Tottenham, who sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in the aftermath. Sandwiching that result, Solskjaer's side have lost to their two biggest rivals in humbling fashion - 5-0 to Liverpool and 2-0 to Manchester City.

The manner of the defeats has called the manager's job into question but it's still largely expected that former United striker Solskjaer will take charge of the side for their game against Watford straight after the international break.