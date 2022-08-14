Manchester United: Rio Ferdinand makes Sam Allardyce remark as crisis intensifies

A furious Rio Ferdinand has flippantly suggested that Manchester United (opens in new tab) appoint Sam Allardyce.

The ex-Red Devils defender was reacting to his former club's 4-0 loss at Brentford (opens in new tab) on Saturday evening – a result which left Erik ten Hag's side bottom of the Premier League table.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, FIVE, Ferdinand said (opens in new tab):

"You watch the game and you look at it and you think, ‘Wow’. The players are nowhere near worth the money that [United] spent on them. They’re nowhere near worth what they’re probably paying them. There’s zero confidence in the building.

"You see after the first goal where [David] De Gea plays out, the next time he saw numbers on the backs of shirts, they ran up the pitch and just wanted it kicked long.

(Image credit: Adam Fradgley - AMA via Getty Images)

"Like, we might as well bring in some other managers like Big Sam [Allardyce] or [Tony] Pulis if we’re going to be [play] like that.

"You look at it and you say, 'This is not the Manchester United that I once knew'."

United's seventh successive defeat on the road has put them on their worst away run since 1936 – when they lost 10 on the bounce (opens in new tab).

And things could be about to get a lot worse before they get better: next up, it's Liverpool (opens in new tab) at Old Trafford – a fixture in which United were trounced 5-0 last season.