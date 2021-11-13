Manchester United transfer news: Frustrated Dean Henderson plans Old Trafford exit

Dean Henderson will quit Manchester United next summer if he remains behind David de Gea in the goalkeeping pecking order, according to reports.

The former Sheffield United loanee was Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of last season, with De Gea relegated to the bench.

But the Spaniard has retaken the gloves this term and Henderson has been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

He has yet to make an appearance in the Premier League or Champions League in 2021/22.

His only outing came in the League Cup defeat by West Ham in September, and the England international is growing increasingly frustrated with the situation.

De Gea has been a rare bright spot for United so far this season and does not look like relinquishing the No.1 jersey any time soon.

According to the Daily Mail, Henderson will seek a transfer next summer if he remains the reserve shot-stopper at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old fears for his place in the England squad having been left out of each of Gareth Southgate’s selections after Euro 2020.

With the 2022 World Cup horizon, Henderson is desperate to get back to playing week in, week out at the highest level.

The ex-Bournemouth man contracted COVID-19 in the summer and struggled to shake off the after-effects of the virus.

But now that he is fighting fit again, he spies precious few opportunities at United – particularly as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are already out of the League Cup.

Henderson’s preference would be to remain at Old Trafford, but regular football is his number one priority.

The goalkeeper would not be short of suitors should he opt to seek pastures new, although United might not be willing to sell a goalkeeper who is widely viewed as their future No.1 and is under contract until 2025.

