Mario Mandzukic joins Qatari club Al-Duhail
Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari club Al-Duhail on a free transfer from Juventus.
Al-Duhail announced the signing on their official website, ending speculation that Mandzukic, 33, was a possible target for Manchester United.
“The team’s management succeeded today in contracting with the Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic of Juventus in a free transfer deal after the end of his contract with his Italian team,” Al-Duhail said.
The Croatian Mandzukic Professional In AlDuhail Ranks https://t.co/Vs5IyiRhGKpic.twitter.com/3zglsOzZ3g— نادي الدحيل الرياضي (@DuhailSC) December 24, 2019
Mandzukic, a World Cup runner-up with Croatia last summer, has been frozen out at Juventus as he neared the end of a four-year deal, which he signed when joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015.
United were linked with the forward following reports his time in Serie A was drawing to an end.
Mandzukic, who has failed to feature for Juve’s first team this season under Sarri, won four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia three times with the club.
