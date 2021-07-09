Matt Beard delighted to lure striker Rianna Dean to Liverpool from Tottenham

Liverpool Women’s manager Matt Beard believes he has signed a “proven goalscorer” after Rianna Dean joined from Tottenham.

The 22-year-old scored 21 goals in 63 appearances for Spurs, helping them secure promotion to the FA Women’s Super League in 2018-19 and Beard hopes she can do the same for his side.

“It was important we signed a proven goalscorer and Rianna has done that consistently in two seasons in the Championship,” he said.

“She had a great first WSL season before being in and out of the team last year so she’s hungry and we’re getting a talented young player as well as adding depth to the squad and competition for places.”

Rianna Dean is leaving Tottenham for Liverpool (John Walton/PA)

Dean is the sixth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Leanne Kiernan, Yana Daniels, Megan Campbell, Jasmine Matthews and Carla Humphrey.

“I’m buzzing, the club is massive, I’m really looking forward to it and I’m really happy to be here,” said Dean.

“My job is to score goals and hopefully that is what the fans will see from me. I like to work hard and do my best for the team.

“I’ve come here to get promotion and help the team push on.”