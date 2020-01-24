Matty Kennedy joins Aberdeen for undisclosed fee

St Johnstone have confirmed winger Matty Kennedy has joined Aberdeen for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old had already agreed a pre-contract to move to Pittodrie in the summer but the Dons have now secured his services with immediate effect.

Kennedy, who has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal, could make his Dons debut against St Mirren on Sunday.

Boss Derek McInnes told Aberdeen’s official website: “I’m pleased we managed to reach an agreement with St Johnstone to bring Matty to the club now.

“He is the type of player who can really help make the difference for us.”

The loss of Kennedy is a major blow to St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright after Murray Davidson was ruled out for at least six weeks after breaking his arm on Thursday.

Saints earlier confirmed the pre-contract signing of Jamie McCart but Wright is no closer to strengthening his squad immediately.

Centre-back McCart, 22, has made 62 appearances for Inverness since moving to the Highlands from Celtic in the summer of 2018.

Wright hopes to sign him this month but may have to wait until the summer.

Midfielder Ross Callachan was allowed to move to Dundee this month but Wright is yet to make a signing after pinpointing an experienced defender as a priority before the new year.

Speaking to BBC Scotland on Friday morning, Wright said: “I’m not going to give false hope. I could say everything is going rosy, but we have lost out on loads of players over the last few weeks.

“We are not close to getting anyone. I am looking to bring in, but I have got nothing. I’m sitting here with a week to go and I have got nothing lined up. It is still seen to be players out before we can get players in.

“If people don’t like me saying it, that is tough, but that is where we are. It is a reality of the situation, but I am hardly over the moon with it.”