Mauricio Pochettino advised to turn down Arsenal and wait for a better job – report

Mauricio Pochettino's friends have advised the former Tottenham boss to reject Arsenal's advances, according to reports.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs last month after a poor start to the 2019/20 campaign, with Jose Mourinho appointed in his place.

The Argentinian has now emerged as a contender for the vacancy across north London, after Arsenal dismissed Unai Emery on Friday.

A seven-game winless streak in all competitions cost the Spaniard his job, with Freddie Ljungberg now set to take charge on an interim basis.

Arsenal are prepared to bide their time in their search for a permanent successor to Emery, but they had hoped to persuade Pochettino to agree to a sensational move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, Pochettino is likely to turn down any approach from Arsenal on the advice of his friends.

They believe that the former Southampton and Espanyol boss can secure a better job if he remains patient.

Arsenal are currently eight points adrift of the top four, although they could close the gap with victory over Norwich on Sunday.

But Pochettino's confidantes think that the 47-year-old, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United, should not choose Arsenal as his next employers.

Moreover, the Daily Express write that Pochettino would have to repay his £12.5m Tottenham pay-off if he accepts another Premier League job this season.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was keen to make it difficult for the Argentinian to take charge of a domestic rival in 2019/20.

That further complicates Arsenal's audacious attempt to bring Pochettino to the Emirates, with the club's board now likely to turn their attention to other candidates.

After Sunday's trip to Carrow Road, the Gunners face Brighton and West Ham in the next seven days, before a Europa League clash with Standard Liege.

