Michail Antonio knows West Ham need to start taking their chances

Michail Antonio has called on West Ham to add a clinical edge to ease their tough Premier League start.

In-form Antonio hit the net but the Hammers still lost 2-1 at Arsenal on Saturday, leaving David Moyes’ men with two defeats in their opening two Premier League matches.

The Hammers host Hull in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash, with most likely a much-changed line-up from the weekend’s Emirates Stadium defeat.

Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller should feature in attack, with West Ham likely to field a line-up similar to the XI that overcame Charlton in the League Cup second round.

Moyes wants both big-money recruits to prove their worth to his Hammers moving forward, with the east Londoners seeking greater overall killer instinct.

“We had 14 chances on Saturday and on another day we could have scored two or three more goals and won,” Antonio told West Ham’s official club website.

“It’s part and parcel of football really that if you don’t take your chances you get punished.

“Hopefully we can build on the performance. We did produce a great team goal, one that I couldn’t miss really, so hopefully I can get a few more in the weeks to come.”

Hammers boss Moyes has already challenged Anderson and Haller to live up to their high-profile billing by chipping in with goals.

Haller netted twice and Anderson weighed in with a strike of his own in the 3-0 win over Charlton last week.

And the two fringe players will no doubt be out to press their claims for regular first-team chances once again.