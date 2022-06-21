Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson signs new one-year deal
By PA Staff published
Jonny Howson has signed a new one-year deal at Middlesbrough.
The 34-year-old, Boro’s player of the year last season, has made 230 appearances for the club.
Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted we’ve managed to come an agreement with Jonny.
“He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us.”
Boro later announced the signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton on a two-year deal.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.