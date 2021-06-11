Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher to join Premier League newcomers Watford

Watford have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from Middlesbrough, the Premier League side have announced.

Fletcher will join the Hornets as a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Middlesbrough, where he spent four seasons after moving from West Ham, expires.

The 25-year-old scored three goals in an injury-hit campaign last season. The length of his deal at Vicarage Road has not been disclosed.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot has signed a two-year contract with the club after initially joining on a short-term deal in January to provide cover for Daniel Bachmann and Ben Foster.