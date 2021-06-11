Middlesbrough’s Ashley Fletcher to join Premier League newcomers Watford
By PA Staff
Watford have signed striker Ashley Fletcher from Middlesbrough, the Premier League side have announced.
Fletcher will join the Hornets as a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Middlesbrough, where he spent four seasons after moving from West Ham, expires.
The 25-year-old scored three goals in an injury-hit campaign last season. The length of his deal at Vicarage Road has not been disclosed.
Goalkeeper Rob Elliot has signed a two-year contract with the club after initially joining on a short-term deal in January to provide cover for Daniel Bachmann and Ben Foster.
