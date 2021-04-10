Millwall v Swansea City live stream: how to watch the Championship wherever you are in the world

Millwall v Swansea City live stream, Sky Sports, Saturday 10 April, 12.30pm BST

Swansea will be looking to reignite their promotion push when they travel to London to face Millwall in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off in the Championship.

It has been a difficult few weeks for the Swans, whose hopes of a top-two finish are now hanging by a thread. Steve Cooper’s side have fallen 10 points behind second-placed Watford, although they do have a game in hand on the Hornets. However, Swansea are increasingly looking over their shoulder at the teams below them, rather than at the automatic promotion places.

Indeed, a run of four straight defeats means the Welsh outfit are now only four points clear of Bournemouth in seventh. Three of those four losses have been by 1-0 scorelines and Cooper will hope the fine margins start to fall in his side’s favour again soon. Still, Swansea’s performances have clearly dipped and they must put that right, starting with Saturday’s trip to The New Den.

Millwall, in contrast to their opponents, head into the weekend in terrific form. Three wins on the bounce - and four victories in their last five league outings - has seen the Lions rise to ninth in the table, although an eight-point gap separating them from the play-off places will be difficult to surmount.

Even so, Gary Rowett will be delighted with the way his team have been playing in recent weeks, and they have no reason to fear a Swansea side whose confidence has taken a major hit of late.

Tivonge Rushesha and Jordan Morris are both out until next season with anterior cruciate ligament injuries, while Swansea will also have to find alternatives to Liam Cullen and Steven Benda.

Millwall will have to make do without Ryan Leonard and Shaun Hutchinson, but Rowett hopes to have both players available for selection again before the month is out. Swansea won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Liberty Stadium, but Millwall have only lost one home game since January 2.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

Use a VPN to watch a Millwall v Swansea City live stream from outside your country

If you’re on holiday or just simply out of the country, your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows exactly where you are from your IP address. Your access to the game will be automatically blocked, which is annoying if you’ve paid a subscription fee and don't want to use an illegal, buffering stream that makes you miss another Jose Mourinho tantrum. And that's where we recommend ExpressVPN (more on which below).

All you need to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to get beyond such aggravations (assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs). A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, meaning suppliers can’t work out where you are and what you’re doing. The info going to and from is entirely encrypted.

There are plenty of options out there, including:

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it! View Deal

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.View Deal

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!View Deal