Nathan Jones wanted more goals from Luton in victory over Wycombe

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side should have won by a bigger margin in their 2-0 victory over Wycombe on Saturday.

The Hatters had to wait until Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu curled home from 22 yards after 59 minutes to go in front, before securing the points late on through Elliot Lee as they moved up to fifth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

There might have been a different outcome had a late Scott Kashket goal at 1-0 not been disallowed for offside.

Jones said: “It could have been more, but it could have been something different as well if that wasn’t offside, which would have been a travesty because it should have been more.

“Once the game opened up after about 30 minutes, we came into it and showed a little bit more quality, and if we’d shown even more quality, I think we could have taken the lead before half-time.

“But we came out very well, we finally got the goal, and then we should have scored two more. Clear-cut chances – Luke Berry’s is a clear-cut chance, James Collins even more so.

“If we just demonstrate a little bit more quality, we extend the lead, but Kazenga (LuaLua) laid it on a plate and a great finish, so I’m happy with that.”

A scrappy first half saw Town go closest, Jordan Clark’s looping header cleared off the line by Darius Charles.

They upped the tempo in the second period though, with Mpanzu curling home a beautiful strike, while Berry’s shot was kicked away by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop and Collins saw his close-range attempt somehow repelled by Curtis Thompson.

Wycombe had opportunities of their own, Anthony Stewart’s header hitting the post and Jack Grimmer denied by Simon Sluga.

Kashket was then flagged offside as he beat Sluga, with Town putting the result beyond doubt with two minutes left when LuaLua teed up fellow substitute Lee to make it 2-0.

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “The referee’s adjudged it to be offside and we’ve got to take that.

“We don’t seem to be getting too much as the smallest club in the Championship. We seem to be getting the rough end of it at the moment, but I’m not moaning about that.

“I’m gutted for the players, they’ve given me absolutely everything. This is a tough step up, we’ve always said that in the Championship.

“We’ve hit the post, great saves by the keeper, we’ve scored and it’s been offside. Listen, we’ll keep going, we’ll keep pushing.

“Luton didn’t carve us open. At the end of the day it’s a quality goal and a sloppy goal from us that’s cost us.

“We’ve got to keep eradicating these mistakes, but we’re learning plenty about the Championship and are ready to go again in two weeks.”