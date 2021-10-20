Newcastle narrow managerial shortlist down to Eddie Howe, Paulo Fonseca and Lucien Favre

Newcastle have narrowed their managerial shortlist down to three names, according to reports.

Steve Bruce took charge of his 1000th game as a manager against Tottenham on Sunday, but he was dismissed on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) completed its controversial takeover of the club earlier this month, and the new owners are now on the lookout for a new head coach.

It was only a matter of time before the former Sunderland boss is dismissed, with many Newcastle fans openly calling for him to be relieved of his duties at the weekend.

Several candidates have been linked with the job in recent days, including former England internationals Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney.

But those two names are absent from the list of three managers that Newcastle are currently considering, according to 90min.

Their report states that Bruce's replacement will be one of Eddie Howe, Paulo Fonseca or Lucien Favre.

Final interviews are being conducted this week and Newcastle hope to make a decision before Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace.

All three managers are currently out of work and the Magpies would therefore not be required to pay compensation to release them from their current contracts.

Howe has been out of work since leaving Bournemouth following their relegation to the Championship in July 2020.

He was heavily linked with the Celtic job in the summer before the Bhoys appointed former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou.

Fonseca was a target for Tottenham in July but talks broke down after Fabio Paratici was installed as the club's managing director.

Favre also came close to accepting a Premier League job ahead of this season, only for the Swiss to perform a U-turn and decide against taking charge of Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are currently 19th in the Premier League table and are one of three teams yet to win a match this season.

Despite the club's new-found riches, avoiding relegation will be the objective for whoever succeeds Bruce.

