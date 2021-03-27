Newcastle transfer news: Miguel Almiron admits he would like to "play in a team that fights more"

Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron has prompted more uncertainty over his future at St. James’ Park with comments made to Paraguayan radio.

Almiron’s comments follow those made by his agent, Daniel Campos, earlier in the season.

Back in November, Campos appeared to suggest that his client would already have left Newcastle had it not been for the pandemic (via ChronicleLive).

Speaking to Paraguayan radio station Futbol 970, Campos said: “Miguel Almirón was being observed by Atletico Madrid but no offer was made. When everything returns to normal, Miguel will take a leap in quality.

Miguel’s work rate at Newcastle and Paraguay has been great. If it wasn’t for the pandemic, he would’ve been elsewhere. Perhaps he would like to play on a team that has a lot of possession. Maybe in June, he’ll make that jump.”

Appearing on ABC Cardinal on Friday, Almiron himself said: “I would like to play in a team that fights more.”

Newcastle are winless in six games and sit just two points above the Premier League relegation zone, although they do have a game in hand over 18th-placed Fulham.

However, the 27-year-old went on to state that he feels “happy” and “comfortable” in the North East.

Newcastle signed Almiron for around £20 million from MLS side Atlanta United in January 2019. It was a club record deal until the arrival of Joelinton that summer.

Almiron has made 82 appearances for the Magpies under Rafael Benitez and then Steve Bruce, scoring 13 goals – including five this season. His current deal expires in June 2024.

A Paraguay international with 26 caps, Almiron was due to join up with La Albirroja for their latest World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Chile and Colombia, but rising Covid cases in South America forced the games to be postponed.

