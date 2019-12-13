Neymar demands €3.5 million from Barcelona as court battle resumes

According to Catalan newspaper El Mundo, the PSG forward has opened a new case against the La Liga champions for money he feels he is entitled to.

Barcelona didn’t pay Neymar a sum that was included in his contract as a loyalty bonus after he departed Catalunya for PSG in a world record €222 million deal in the summer of 2017.

But Neymar claims that Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu has acted in bad faith as he claims €3.5m from his former employers.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move back to Catalonia over the summer, despite their ongoing court battle.

It was even suggested that Neymar would be willing to withdraw all his claims, which total €43.6m, if a deal was reached to take him back to the Camp Nou.

The winger believes that he is owed renewal money and part of his salary from his final season with Barca, and he claims that the club had agreed to pay him before going back on their promise.

The situation makes any future return to the La Liga champions look very unlikely.

