NHS workers get first look at West Ham's new shirt

Wet Ham have decided to do their bit for local NHS staff by inviting some health service workers – who also happen to be avid Hammers – to get the first look at their new kit, released on Thursday.

Four members of staff from Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust joined West Ham for the launch campaign – and were quick to identify exactly what the inspiration for the new shirt was.

One, John Mealey noted: “As soon as I saw it, the first thing I thought was it’s back to the kit when Di Canio scored against Wimbledon."

Mealey was joined by Lindsey Wood, Tony Kaura and Biruk Tessema at the kit launch.

Kaura enjoyed the new shirt, and its retro design: “It’s a lovely new kit and good to see it’s got a nice collar as well. The feel of it is very good and it’s got the right contrast of Claret and Blue. It’s a lovely kit.”

And Mealey was grateful for the opportunity, and the support the club had shown to the local NHS during the pandemic.

“The relationship between our Trust and the club has just continued to grow," he said. "We are really grateful for the continued support the club have shown us throughout the pandemic and even recently, in the thank you week for our incredible staff for what they’ve done for the last year-and-a-bit, we had a thank you video from the men’s and women’s teams and it’s really appreciated by everyone here at the Trust.”

The Irons also hosted key workers and their friends and family at the last fixture of the 2020/21 campaign against Southampton, and have provided shirts, signed framed prints, player calls to patients and doctors, webinars, as well as support for vital campaigns in recent years.