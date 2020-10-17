Nick Pope urges Burnley to show character to end pointless start

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope admits it is time for the club’s players to show their mettle following a pointless start to the new Premier League season.

The struggling Clarets are languishing near the foot of the table after successive defeats to Leicester, Southampton and Newcastle.

England international Pope was buoyed by making his first Wembley appearance for his country in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales during the international break.

After returning to Turf Moor, the 28-year-old is eager to secure a swift upturn in results at club level ahead of Monday’s trip to West Brom.

“It’s not the start anyone wants really but that’s where we are and we have to get on with it,” Pope told the club website.

“We’ve got to put it right with our performances in the coming games, starting on Monday.

“We have gone through these spells before where you lose consecutive games and it’s not nice.

“But it’s about the response and having the character to put the performances in to get the points.

“We’ve got good confidence in the group, having been through these runs before, and having good experience is a massive help.

“Fingers crossed we put everything in (on the training ground) this weekend and go again on Monday and get the first points on the board.”

Pope kept 15 top-flight clean sheets last term as Burnley finished 10th.

Having enjoyed a shut-out on his third England appearance, he is keen to repeat the trick for Sean Dyche’s side and help arrest the early-season slump.

“There are still 35 opportunities to get a few more,” he said

“Last season was really good and it’s something we pride ourselves on.

“To get one on the board on Monday and get going again would be most welcome.”