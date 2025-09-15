Tottenham Hotspur player given green light to play AGAINST Thomas Frank's side in Champions League
Tottenham Hotspur could be facing one of their own players when they take on Spanish side Villarreal this week
Spurs welcome Villarreal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday evening as the Champions League gets underway for another season.
Thomas Frank will make his managerial debut in the competition proper, after predecessor Ange Postecoglou led Spurs to Europa League victory at the end of 2024-25.
Tottenham's league phase draw has pitted them against several top sides across Europe, including Spanish outfit Villarreal who are first to visit North London.
Spurs could face their OWN PLAYER in the Champions League this week
- Tuesday 16 September – Villarreal (H) – 8pm UK
- Tuesday 30 September – Bodo/Glimt (A) – 8pm UK
- Wednesday 22 October – AS Monaco (A) – 8pm UK
- Tuesday 4 November– FC Copenhagen (H) – 8pm UK
- Wednesday 26 November – Paris Saint-Germain (A) – 8pm UK
- Tuesday 9 December – Slavia Prague (H) – 8pm UK
- Tuesday 20 January – Borussia Dortmund (H) – 8pm UK
- Wednesday 28 January – Eintracht Frankfurt (A) – 8pm UK
Ahead of the transfer deadline earlier this month, Spurs allowed surplus-to-requirements winger Manor Solomon to join Villarreal on a season-long loan.
The former Leeds United loanee, who excelled in the Championship last term, is yet to make his debut for 'The Yellow Submarine' but could feasibly do so against his parent club Spurs.
This is because unlike English football in which the rules prohibit players from competing in matches against their parent clubs, UEFA competition allows it.
According to UEFA rules, a loan player is eligible to face their parent club in European competition as long as the loan agreement doesn't include a clause preventing it and the host club has the player registered and cleared to play.
Solomon is included in Villarreal's 'List A' squad for the league phase, as is ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.
The 26-year-old Israeli winger was an unused substitute at the weekend as Villarreal were beaten by Atletico Madrid.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
