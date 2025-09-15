Tottenham Hotspur player given green light to play AGAINST Thomas Frank's side in Champions League

Spurs welcome Villarreal to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday evening as the Champions League gets underway for another season.

Thomas Frank will make his managerial debut in the competition proper, after predecessor Ange Postecoglou led Spurs to Europa League victory at the end of 2024-25.

Tottenham's league phase draw has pitted them against several top sides across Europe, including Spanish outfit Villarreal who are first to visit North London.

Spurs could face their OWN PLAYER in the Champions League this week

Tuesday 16 September – Villarreal (H) – 8pm UK

Tuesday 30 September – Bodo/Glimt (A) – 8pm UK

Wednesday 22 October – AS Monaco (A) – 8pm UK

Tuesday 4 November– FC Copenhagen (H) – 8pm UK

Wednesday 26 November – Paris Saint-Germain (A) – 8pm UK

Tuesday 9 December – Slavia Prague (H) – 8pm UK

Tuesday 20 January – Borussia Dortmund (H) – 8pm UK

Wednesday 28 January – Eintracht Frankfurt (A) – 8pm UK

Ahead of the transfer deadline earlier this month, Spurs allowed surplus-to-requirements winger Manor Solomon to join Villarreal on a season-long loan.

The former Leeds United loanee, who excelled in the Championship last term, is yet to make his debut for 'The Yellow Submarine' but could feasibly do so against his parent club Spurs.

Manor Solomon with the Championship trophy, May 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is because unlike English football in which the rules prohibit players from competing in matches against their parent clubs, UEFA competition allows it.

According to UEFA rules, a loan player is eligible to face their parent club in European competition as long as the loan agreement doesn't include a clause preventing it and the host club has the player registered and cleared to play.

Solomon is included in Villarreal's 'List A' squad for the league phase, as is ex-Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The 26-year-old Israeli winger was an unused substitute at the weekend as Villarreal were beaten by Atletico Madrid.