Manchester United transfer 'gaining momentum' as experienced fix for Ruben Amorim midfield open to move: report

Manchester United are in need of midfield reinforcements after the failed attempt to lure Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba to Old Trafford.

Head coach Amorim is under pressure to deliver points and performances as he approaches 12 months in the Man United job.

After adding £200 million worth of attacking talent in the summer transfer window, plus goalkeeper Senne Lammens, Man United could turn their attentions to a new midfielder in January.

Ruben Neves 'open' to Premier League return with Manchester United

Ruben Neves in Portugal action (Image credit: Getty Images)

That is according to Caught Offside, who claim Al Hilal and Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves would be open to a European return during the winter window.

Neves swapped Wolverhampton Wanderers for the Middle East in 2023, after six years at Molineux.

Ruben Neves in action for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad in September 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 28-year-old is still highly-regarded in Western Europe and could yet write another chapter in his Premier League career by returning to the division with Man United.

Amorim is reportedly a fan of the player, who shares the Portuguese connection with the Red Devils' head coach, and a move is said to be 'gaining momentum'.

According to a 2023 Telegraph report, players leaving the United Kingdom and its 45 per cent additional tax rate for Saudi Arabia where there is no tax on personal income would need to remain in the Middle Eastern country for one full tax year (e.g. April 2024 to April 2025), in order to avoid huge tax bills upon resuming their top flight careers in England.

Neves joined Al Hilal in June 2023, meaning he has now spent the requisite time away from England to reap the benefits of Saudi Arabia's tax-free system without incurring a huge tax penalty if he were to return to the UK.

Jordan Henderson returned to European football after only a short spell in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

As it stands, no talks are said to have taken place but Neves is expected to depart in a matter of months.

The player could be available on the cheap, at around £17m, according to the report, which would make him an enticing prospect for many Premier League clubs, not only Man United.