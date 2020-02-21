No new injury concerns for Arteta as Arsenal take on Everton

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has no fresh injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Premier League visit of Everton.

It remains to be seen if Mesut Ozil will return to the squad as he missed Thursday’s Europa League victory in Olympiacos as his wife is close to giving birth, while Lucas Torreira should be available following illness.

Pablo Mari is still waiting to make his Gunners debut following his January move from Flamengo while fellow new recruit Cedric Soares (knee) remains sidelined – as do Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Calum Chambers (knee).

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes is available to face Arsenal on Sunday after recovering from a serious ankle injury.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti will decide whether Gomes, who has been sidelined since November 3, will start the game at the Emirates or have to settle for a place on the bench.

Fabian Delph is available after serving a one-match ban but Theo Walcott is a doubt with the injury he picked up against Crystal Palace despite returning to training.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Luiz, Mustafi, Mari, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Kolasinac, Guendouzi, Torreira, Xhaka, Willock, Ceballos, Saka, Ozil, Pepe, Nelson, Lacazette, Martinelli, Nketiah, Aubameyang.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Digne,Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Stekelenburg, Coleman, Baines, Keane, Davies, Bernard, Kean, Gomes.