No new problems for Kilmarnock ahead of St Mirren clash

Kilmarnock have no fresh injury problems ahead of their Scottish Premiership clash with St Mirren.

Nicke Kabamba is back doing some light running after a hamstring injury but is not expected to feature again even if Killie’s season is extended into the play-offs.

Tommy Wright otherwise has a full squad to choose from.

St Mirren will assess two or three knocks following their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat.

Jim Goodwin is set to freshen up his team anyway after their Hampden loss to St Johnstone on Sunday.

Teenager Dylan Reid could feature at the weekend after missing several games for his school exams.