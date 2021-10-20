Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two games to save his job as Manchester United manager - report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has two games to save his job as Manchester United manager, according to reports.

The Norwegian is under significant pressure after an indifferent start to the season.

United are already five points adrift of top spot in the Premier League and have not won any of their last three top-flight games.

They have also been eliminated from the League Cup and are up against it in their bid to qualify for the knockout phase of the Champions League.

Solskjaer has one of the strongest squads in Europe at his disposal and is approaching his third year in charge at Old Trafford.

Yet the former Molde manager has yet to win a trophy as United boss, and his team are in danger of being cut adrift in this season's title race.

Reports at the weekend suggested Solskjaer's job was not under any sort of immediate threat.

But as Saturday's 4-2 loss to Leicester begins to sink in, the 48-year-old could be more vulnerable than first thought.

According to The Sun Solskjaer could be sacked before the end of the month if United's poor form continues.

Key players within the dressing room believe the Norwegian is two bad results away from being relieved of his duties.

United face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday, before renewing hostilities with Liverpool at the weekend.

Both games will be played at Old Trafford, where the Red Devils have an average record in recent times.

The United hierarchy wants to see a reaction from the defeat by Leicester, and two defeats in the coming days could spell the end for Solskjaer.

Many United fans continue to back the Norwegian, but even his most loyal supporters admit that the team should be performing better.

Solskjaer will always be a popular figure at Old Trafford due to his exploits as a player.

But that goodwill can only last for so long and patience is beginning to wear thin.

