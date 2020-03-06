Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will try to make Sunday's Manchester derby a "classic"

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes Sunday's Manchester derby will be a "classic" as he looks ahead to the race for the Champions League qualification spots.

Manchester United are currently four points adrift of Chelsea in fourth, although fifth spot - currently occupied by the Red Devils - will almost certainly bring with it a place in Europe's primary competition if the Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds Manchester City's two-season ban from continental competition.

Solskjaer has already overseen two victories over City this season ahead of Sunday's showdown at Old Trafford.

And the Norwegian says his side will play their usual game as they attempt to extend their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions.

"They will feel confident. They have hit form, they are playing well. They have just been to the Bernabeu, winning there as well, and won the [League] Cup final.

"So I am sure they will play their game, we will play our game, and hopefully it will be a good one. Let's hope it will be a 4-3, like we have seen before. There have been many classics. We will do what we can to make it a classic.

"There is not going to be any video Friday or Saturday, because we played them enough times. I think it helps because our team is developing and you want to play against the best.

"We want to learn and they have been the best for the past few seasons. For us, it's a great challenge.

"We have just got to concentrate on ourselves and keep improving and keep getting results. But I know it's [the Champions League race] going to be tight.

"Wolves are definitely putting up a challenge as well. There are loads of teams that want to get in the top four and we are one of them. We just need to manage our squad well enough, rotate well enough, and these next few games, they are important.

"If we can get six points from Manchester City and Tottenham [next weekend], then we are giving ourselves a good chance."

